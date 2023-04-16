topStoriesenglish2595479
Director Om Raut Seeks Blessings Of Acharya Swami Avdeshanand Giri Ahead Of ‘Adipurush’ Release

Adipurush director Om Raut met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj in Haridwar to seek his blessings for the film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Sri Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, is a great sage, vedanta scholar, motivational speaker and guru to thousands and an inspiration to millions. Swami Avdheshanand has initiated more than a hundred thousand people, transformed lives with his social activities and noble deeds. Director Om Raut recently met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj in Haridwar to seek his blessings for ‘Adipurush’. 

The meeting was certainly a divine one and Om also presented Swamiji with a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Talking about the same Om says, "I had the blessed opportunity to spend some time with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj at HariHar Ashram in Haridwar. During our meet, I humbly presented him with a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the pioneer of Hindavi Swaraj. I was blessed by Maharaj ji's divine grace and received his blessings for our upcoming film Adipurush. 

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. 

