Disha Patani roped in for 'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa's next—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani made a million hearts skip a beat with her cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat'. The stunner played the role of a trapeze artist named Radha and made her presence felt despite limited screen time.

Here's good news for all Disha Patani fans as the actress has been roped in for 'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilya's next film. The yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and will have Disha playing the role of a small town Punjabi girl.

This is the first time that we will see the actress in the garb of a 'Punjabi Kudi'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... Disha Patani to head the cast of producer Ekta Kapoor's next film [not titled yet]... Disha will be enacting a small-town #Punjabi girl in the film... Directed by Ashima Chibber... The content-driven film is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed #DreamGirl.”

On a related note, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for her next film 'Malang'. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

It is directed by Mohit Suri and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.