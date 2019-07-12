close

Sonakshi Sinha

Don't want anyone to shy away from talking about sex: Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of "Khandaani Shafakhana", says she decided to do this film because it's a relevant subject and did not want anyone to shy away from talking about sex.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, "Khandaani Shafakhana" depicts the journey of a young girl who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic in Punjab.

"I decided to do this film because it's a very relevant and important subject that should be discussed. I don't want anyone, woman or man, to shy away from talking about this topic. I hope my doing this film, will give them the courage to talk about sexual issues openly. I am sure this movie will get people thinking... and talking. 'Baat toh karo'," Sonakshi said in a statement. 

The film's director Shilpi Dasgupta feels that much of the problems related to sex can easily be resolved if we just talk about them.

Dasgupta said: "Did you know that till very recently, sex education was banned in quite a few states of India? This is an issue we must all rally around. Sonakshi really took on this challenge, something most people would be hesitant to even discuss, let alone play the role. We hope that we will be able to help people to no longer look at sex as a dirty word."

The film is all set to release on August 2. It also features Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in key roles.

