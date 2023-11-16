Ektaa Kapoor Spotted At The Airport As She Leaves for New York To Receive Emmy Award

New Delhi: Producer Ektaa R Kapoor has been making a lot of buzz lately. The content czarina is all set for her trip in New York as she is being given receive her Emmy International directorate award next week.

She is one of few producers who has her presence across all the platforms of entertainment be it from television, and films, to OTT. With her incredible sense and to-the-point understanding of audience tastes and preferences, she has been an undefeatable force for more than a decade now, which has won her many accolades and now she is all set to add yet another one with Emmy awards and to receive the same, she is traveling to New York.

Ektaa will be the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony. This is indeed a big celebration for the producer on the special occasion of Diwali. Ektaa is all set to make India proud globally, no wonder she is an industry in herself. The filmmaker was also honored with the Padma Shri in 2020 for her work in the field of arts.

The award is indeed well deserving of Ektaa to respect and honor her word and the time she has given to the Indian entertainment industry. Be it any genre, the producer has always given the best content to the audience. Now, while she is finally going to receive the prestigious Emmy awards, it would be great to see how the producer is making India proud and taking it to the global level.