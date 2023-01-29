topStoriesenglish2566905
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

Fact Check: 'Pathaan' Director Siddharth Anand is NOT Collaborating with Producer Deepak Mukut, to Focus on 'Fighter' now

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film has shattered 20 records so far.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The man of the moment, the director of Pathaan - a YRF Spy Franchise film, is not collaborating with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut, as is being reported.
  • Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film has shattered 20 records so far.

Trending Photos

Fact Check: 'Pathaan' Director Siddharth Anand is NOT Collaborating with Producer Deepak Mukut, to Focus on 'Fighter' now

New Delhi: The man of the moment, the director of Pathaan - a YRF Spy Franchise film, is not collaborating with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut, as is being reported. 

A trade source says, “Siddharth Anand’s next is Fighter, a film that he is also producing under his banner Marflix. He is one of the biggest directors of the country and the biggest in terms of opening numbers. He will announce his next lineup of films in due course of time but he is definitely not collaborating with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film has shattered 20 records so far, which are as follows: 

1. Highest Grossing Day In The History of Hindi Cinema, Set Consecutively On Day 1 & Day 2.

2. Only Hindi Film To Breach ₹ 55 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 1.

3. Only Hindi Film To Breach ₹ 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 2.

4. Fastest Hindi Film To Record ₹ 100 Cr NBOC, Set on Day 2.

5. Only Hindi Film To Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier On Two Consecutive Days, Set on Day 2.

6. Sets Circuit Record In Every Film Circuit of India, Set on Day 2.

7. Widest Hindi Release of All Time In India, Set on Day 1.

8. Highest Grossing Opening Day For A Hindi Film Post Covid 19 Pandemic, Set Consecutively on Day 1 & Day 2.

9. Highest Grossing First Day For A Non Holiday Release, Set on Day 1.

10. Highest Grossing Second Day In The History of Hindi Cinema, Set on Day 2. 

11. YRF is The Only Film Studio In India To Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier With A Hindi Film, Set in Years 2018, 2019 & 2023.

12. YRF Has Recorded Collections In Excess of ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Four Times in The Last 4 Years.

13. 3rd YRF Film To Cross ₹ 50 Cr+ Net Box Office Collections On The 1st Day after “WAR” and “THUGS OF HINDOSTAN”.

14. 3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set An Opening Day Record After “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR”.

15. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for Shah Rukh Khan.

16. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for Deepika Padukone.

17. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for John Abraham.

18. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for Siddharth Anand.

19. Highest grossing First Day & Second Day for Yash Raj Films.

20. Highest grossing First Day & Second Day for YRF Spy Universe Films.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'