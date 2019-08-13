close

Feel proud to be associated with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', says Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam played an intelligence officer in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which won National Awards for Best Director (Aditya Dhar) and Best Actor (Vicky Kaushal).

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam is proud of her association with "Uri: The Surgical Strike", the war-based drama that traces the real life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath.

"Being associated with 'Uri...', I feel proud. Such films are quite rare and it is not just about box office numbers or commercial success which we all want, but it is also about getting recognition and respect. It is one of those rare films and I am glad that it came my way," she said.

Yami plays an intelligence officer in the film, which won National Awards for Best Director (Aditya Dhar) and Best Actor (Vicky Kaushal).

"While we were going through the workshops, I would ask Aditya, ‘What more should I do? What should I watch?' He would tell me, ‘You can watch anything. I can recommend you things to watch but you will not find your character externally. You will find it within you. So try to rely on your own instincts and your own understanding of the layers of the character'," Yami said.

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" was recently screened in Maharashtra on the occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas' and now screens on Independence Day on TV.

