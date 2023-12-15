Fighter: Deepika Padukone Arrives In Tirumala To Seek Blessings With Sister Anisha - WATCH

New Delhi: Preparing for her forthcoming aerial action movie 'Fighter', Deepika Padukone arrived in Tirumala on Thursday evening with her sister Anisha in order to seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

On social media, Deepika was spotted traveling to Tirumala with her sister Anisha in a number of videos and images. Deepika had her hair set in an untidy bun while sporting a black co-ord outfit. Deepika will pray at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple on Friday morning.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Actor Deepika Padukone arrived at Tirumala this evening, to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Her sister and professional golfer Anisha Padukone was also with her. pic.twitter.com/o1x6g9dLG5 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Considered as the manifestation of Vishnu, Venkateswara is worshipped at the temple. It is believed that he came to earth to save humanity from the hardships of the Kali Yuga. Consequently, Kaliyuga Vaikuntha is the name given to the place, and the local deity is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

The first song from the movie "Sher Khul Gaye" is scheduled for release shortly, which will boost fans' excitement for her film "Fighter." The song's trailer was shared with fans on Instagram by actor Hrithik Roshan, who said, "Let's start this party! TONIGHT IS THE SONG FOR #SherKhulGaye." The release date of the party anthem is December 15 (Friday).

Fighter's opening song, "Sher Khul Gaye," promises to get everyone in the party atmosphere. And the teaser does a great job of building our anticipation for "Fighter's" flawless party dance performance.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25 next year. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Singham Again' in her kitty.