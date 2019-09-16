First look of Vidya Balan as 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi out- See inside

New Delhi: The first look of Bollywood actress Vidya Balan as mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi has been unveiled.

Sharing the first look of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan tweeted, "She was extraordinary, in every sense of the word! Know the story of the child prodigy & the human computer, #ShakuntalaDevi

@sonypicsprodns."

"Excitement is multiplying each day! Time to dig into the 'root' of the mathematical genius, #ShakuntalaDevi. #FilmingBegins

@sonypicsprodns, " another tweet read.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Vidya had expressed her excitement about the role. "I am extremely excited to play the human-computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success."