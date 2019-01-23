हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

First look poster of 'Gumnaami' launched on Netaji birthday

The story of the film is based on a mysterious sadhu, Gumnaami Baba, from Ghaziabad whom some claimed to be Netaji.

First look poster of &#039;Gumnaami&#039; launched on Netaji birthday
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

Kolkata: On the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the first look poster of Srijit Mukherji's upcoming Bengali film 'Gumnaami' was unveiled Wednesday.

The story of the film is based on a mysterious sadhu, Gumnaami Baba, from Faizabad whom some claimed to be Netaji.

Mukherji, multiple national award winner for his films, said "I'm very honoured to be able to make a film which will bring out a story - not explored before. It's in a way my tribute to Netaji on his 122nd birthday."

The poster reveals a man facing a wall, plastered with news clippings about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's disappearance and carries the tagline 'The Greatest Story Never Told'.

Written and directed by Mukherji, 'Gumnaami', starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, is scheduled to release in January 2020.

A section of the people believes that Bose did not die in a plane crash in 1945 and resurfaced as Gumnani Baba in Faizabad later on.

Netaji Subhas Chandra BoseSrijit MukkherjiGumnaamiGumnaami Baba
