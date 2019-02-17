Gully Boy collections: It's half-century for Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer!

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are basking in the success of their latest release, 'Gully Boy'. The Zoya Akhtar directorial has added yet another feather to its cap by hitting half-century at the box office in just three days of its release!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “#GullyBoy catches speed... Crosses ₹ 50 cr... Metros excellent, driving the biz... Mass belt/Tier-2 cities improve... Day 4 [Sun] should be huge again... ₹ 70 cr+ *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr. Total: ₹ 51.15 cr. India biz.”

#GullyBoy catches speed... Crosses ₹ 50 cr... Metros excellent, driving the biz... Mass belt/Tier-2 cities improve... Day 4 [Sun] should be huge again... ₹ 70 cr+ *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr. Total: ₹ 51.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Talking about the overseas collections, Adarsh wrote, “There’s a line of thought *within the industry* that Mumbai-centric films find limited takers #Overseas... #GullyBoy seems to prove this theory wrong... Goes from strength to strength with each passing day... USA-Canada leads, followed by UAE-GCC... Data follows... @comScore”

There’s a line of thought *within the industry* that Mumbai-centric films find limited takers #Overseas... #GullyBoy seems to prove this theory wrong... Goes from strength to strength with each passing day... USA-Canada leads, followed by UAE-GCC... Data follows... @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

“#GullyBoy is making the right noise #Overseas... USA+Canada: Crosses $ 1.5 mn [₹ 10.70 cr]. Few locations to be added. UAE+GCC: $ 894k [₹ 6.38 cr] UK: £ 181,307 [₹ 1.67 cr] Australia: A$ 320,435 [₹ 1.63 cr] NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 83,588 [₹ 40.94 lakhs] Note: Thu to Sat biz. @comScore”

#GullyBoy is making the right noise #Overseas...

USA+Canada: Crosses $ 1.5 mn [₹ 10.70 cr]. Few locations to be added.

UAE+GCC: $ 894k [₹ 6.38 cr]

UK: £ 181,307 [₹ 1.67 cr]

Australia: A$ 320,435 [₹ 1.63 cr]

NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 83,588 [₹ 40.94 lakhs]

Note: Thu to Sat biz.@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

The film's song, 'Apna Time Aayega' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and people can't stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills.

It tells the story of a street rapper from Mumbai, played by Ranveer whereas Alia plays his love interest.

'Gully Boy' had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.

It also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.