New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are currently on the list of top Bollywood actors. This amazing duo can be seen together for the very first time in 'HIT: The First Case.'

Since the Pandemic, people had their reservations to watch serious, crime thrillers in theatres. As the general perception was that Only commercial entertainers will work in cinemas. And the films were not showing a big jump on day 2, However, HIT: The First Case broke all the stereotypes and post its release on Friday, the film saw a huge jump of 65% over the weekend.

The rise in the numbers is due to how good the word of mouth is, it only proves that if the film is liked by people and they are more than willing to watch it in cinemas as well as OTT and other platforms irrespective of its genre.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra running in theatres near you.

