NewsEntertainmentMovies
HIT: THE FIRST CASE

'HIT: The First Case' BO Collection: Rajkummar-Sanya starrer takes a whopping jump of 65% over the Weekend!

Since the Pandemic, people had their reservations to watch serious, crime thrillers in theatres. As the general perception was that Only commercial entertainers will work in cinemas. And the films were not showing a big jump on day 2, However, HIT: The First Case broke all the stereotypes and post its release on Friday, the film saw a huge jump of 65% over the weekend. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
  • Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are currently on the list of top Bollywood actors.
  • This amazing duo can be seen together for the very first time in 'HIT: The First Case.'

Trending Photos

'HIT: The First Case' BO Collection: Rajkummar-Sanya starrer takes a whopping jump of 65% over the Weekend!

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are currently on the list of top Bollywood actors. This amazing duo can be seen together for the very first time in 'HIT: The First Case.'

Since the Pandemic, people had their reservations to watch serious, crime thrillers in theatres. As the general perception was that Only commercial entertainers will work in cinemas. And the films were not showing a big jump on day 2, However, HIT: The First Case broke all the stereotypes and post its release on Friday, the film saw a huge jump of 65% over the weekend. 

 

The rise in the numbers is due to how good the word of mouth is, it only proves that if the film is liked by people and they are more than willing to watch it in cinemas as well as OTT and other platforms irrespective of its genre.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra running in theatres near you.

 

Live TV

HIT: The First CaseHit movieHIT movieHIT The First Case box office collectionRajkummar RaoSanya Malhotra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022