New Delhi: Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most awaited movies of the year, and now that it has released, there are many fans who are praising the movie for its innocence and heart.

The film has previously been screened for certain celebrities, who have been effusive in their praise, and now Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has been added to that list, which includes names such as Ranveer Singh, Chiranjeevi, and SS Rajamouli, among others.

The actor who went to a theatre to watch the movie took to his Instagram to share a story reviewing the film, where he wrote, "Just watched Laal Singh Chaddha.I felt the heart of this movie. Plusses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don't miss the gem guys. Go.Go now. Watch it. It's beautiful. Just Beautiful"

The film, which stars actor Aamir Khan in the lead role, is the official adaptation of the 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks as the lead. The movie, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Adavit Chauhan.

Meanwhile, for actor Hrithik Roshan, he was last seen in the blockbuster hit film 'War', where he co-starred along with Tiger Shroff, and will be next seen in the movie 'Vikram Vedha', which is an official remake of the superhit 2017 Tamil film of the same name, which also has actor Saif Ali Khan in an important role.