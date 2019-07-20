close

ISRO

ISRO wishes luck to 'Mission Mangal' team

Although the recently-launched trailer of "Mission Mangal" is seeing numerous hilarious memes on the internet, it has garnered praise from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Mumbai: Although the recently-launched trailer of "Mission Mangal" is seeing numerous hilarious memes on the internet, it has garnered praise from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The space reasearch organisation lauded the film as an effort to beautifully depict the emotions and passion that it invests in its missions.

"'Mission Mangal' trailer beautifully shows the glimpses of emotions and passion with which #TeamISRO works. As ISRO prepares for landmark launch of Chandrayaan 2, #TeamISRO wishes Akshay all the best for 'Mission Mangal' and all his future endeavours," read a tweet, on the space agency's official Twitter account.

"Mission Mangal" star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank ISRO.

"Thank you so much and wishing best of luck once again to #TeamISRO for Chandrayaan 2," Akshay wrote.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, "Mission Mangal" is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project, launched by ISRO in November 2013, to put a space probe in planet Mars' orbit.

The movie also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. It is scheduled to release on August 15.
 

ISROMission MangalAkshay KumarVidya BalanSonakshi SinhaTaapsee PannuKirti KulhariNithya Menen
