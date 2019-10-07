It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's 'Malang'

New Delhi: It`s a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer `Malang`.

Disha took to Instagram to share the news alongside snaps of the cast of the upcoming movie. The cast was all smiles as they posed for the picture. Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and director Mohit Suri featured in the photos. "

And that`s a wrap," Disha captioned the pictures.` Malang` is a revenge drama, helmed by `Aashiqui 2` director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. Mohit is reuniting with Bhushan after their film `Aashiqui 2` starring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor was a hit.

The flick is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.