It's official! Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to star in 'Coolie No 1' remake—Details inside

New Delhi: Reports about Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan teaming up for Coolie No. 1 remake first started floating in January this year. Ever since then, fans have been exicted to know about more details of the film and the makers chose the perfect occasion to make the film official.

On Varun's birthday, April 24, the film has been made official! Yes, Varun will be teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the Coolie No. 1 remake. The film will be helmed by Varun's father and ace filmmaker David Dhawan, who also helmed the original. Producer Vashu Bhagnani is backing the film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

He wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... After 25 years, David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani reunite to adapt their timeless comedy #CoolieNo1... Stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... Shoot begins Aug 2019... #CoolieNo1 is David-Varun’s next collaboration, after the super successful #Judwaa2.”

IT’S OFFICIAL... After 25 years, David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani reunite to adapt their timeless comedy #CoolieNo1... Stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... Shoot begins Aug 2019... #CoolieNo1 is David-Varun’s next collaboration, after the super successful #Judwaa2. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2019

Well, that is surely great news for all the Sara- Varun fans. It will be interesting to see the two pair up for the first time.

The original 'Coolie No 1' starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kadar Khan and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in key roles. It was one of the first successful movies of Karisma Kapoor. The film itself was the remake of the 1991 Telugu film, 'Coolie No 1'.