Akshay Kumar

Jackky Bhagnani's mom Puja gives mahurat clap for Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the first few actors to have begun shooting for his next titled 'BellBottom' abroad. The film is presented by Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's mother Puja Bhagnani graced the very first day of the shoot with her presence and gave the mahurat clap for Pooja Entertainment's much-awaited espionage thriller 'Bellbottom'.

Present at the mahurat were Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, director Ranjit M Tewari along with producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The principal shooting of the film began a day back in the UK. The much-awaited venture 'Bellbottom' is set to release on April 2, 2021. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

This is the first time when Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite Akshay on-screen.

 

