Jacqueline Fernandez reunites with John Abraham for 'Attack'

'Attack' marks John Abraham`s third consecutive film to release around Independence Day after `Satyameva Jayate` and `Batla House` which were released around the occasion in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Jacqueline Fernandez reunites with John Abraham for &#039;Attack&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jacquelinef143

New Delhi: After sharing screen space in three films, actors John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to raise the temperatures with their chemistry in the 2020 Independence Day release `Attack`.

Jacqueline Fernandez announced her reunion with the `Batla House` actor by sharing a picture with him on her Instagram and dubbing him the "awesomest."

The two actors were seen laughing their hearts out in the picture with sun rays from a window in the background adding to the aesthetics of the capture. "#attack back with the awesomest @thejohnabraham," Fernandez captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#attack back with the awesomest @thejohnabraham 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

The duo was last seen in action thriller `Dhishoom` and have earlier worked together in `Housefull 2` and `Race 2`.

`Attack` marks Abraham`s third consecutive film to release around Independence Day after `Satyameva Jayate` and `Batla House` which were released around the occasion in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The action thriller, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, will hit big screens on August 14. 

