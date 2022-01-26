Janhvi Kapoor turns cricketer, trains under Dinesh Karthik for film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi': PICS

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared photos from her upcoming sports drama ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ on Republic Day 2022. The actress dons the role of a cricketer in the film and will star opposite her ‘Roohi’ actor Rajkummar Rao. In the stunning behind the scenes photos shared by Janhvi, Indian wicket-keeper and batsman Dinesh Karthik can also be spotted. He has probably trained the actress for the role.

Check out the photo album:

In the cover photo of the album, we see a close up of Janhvi. She can be seen wearing a cricket helmet and focusing on the game. In another photo, we can see Dinesh Karthik holding a bat and film director Sharan Sharma acting as a wicketkeeper. In another picture, the actress is sitting with the team of her upcoming film around a bonfire on a cold evening.

This is the second time Janhvi would be collaborating with director Sharan Sharma. The two had previously come together for Netflix’s ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. Janhvi played Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force officer who flew in the combat zone during the 1999 Kargil war in the biopic. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’.

In November 2021, Karan announced the film and wrote on Instagram, “One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on October 7, 2022."



Meanwhile, Janhvi has several other interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’, survival thriller 'Mili', and black-comedy crime drama 'Good Luck Jerry'.