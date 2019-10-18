John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi: Meet 'Pagalpanti' gang in character posters

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's upcoming comic drama 'Pagalpanti' posters introducing the lead characters has been unveiled on social media. The ensemble cast features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the character posters here: Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti... Directed by Anees Bazmee... 22 Nov 2019 release.

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti... Directed by Anees Bazmee... 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/oSw9GjuJ3Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' will hit the screens on November 22, 2019.

The film has been majorly shot in picturesque London and promises to be a laugh riot.