close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabir Singh

'Kabir Singh' song 'Mere Sohneya' full of love, say composers

Described as a soul-touching number, it is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, and picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

&#039;Kabir Singh&#039; song &#039;Mere Sohneya&#039; full of love, say composers
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

Mumbai: After 'Bekhayali', composers Sanchet-Parampara are all set to treat music lovers with 'Mere Sohneya', their second song from 'Kabir Singh'. They say it is full of love.

Described as a soul-touching number, it is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, and picturised on actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Its lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. 

"Anyone who has fallen in love will connect to `Mere Sohneya`. It has so much love that it got approved by everyone at the first hearing. Hope the audience will love it," Parampara said ahead of the song`s release on June 6.

The response to 'Bekhayali' has left them pumped.

"It feels great when a song that was made within the four walls of a studio reaches out to the masses. The love people have shown for `Bekhayali` on social media, TV and radio platforms is just unbelievable," Sachet said in a statement.

'Kabir Singh', a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases on June 21.

Tags:
Kabir SinghShahid Kapoor
Next
Story

Bharat movie review: Salman Khan's 'ode to his father' rides high on nation love

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Govt to conduct mega Economic Survey, to include street vendors for the first time