KALKI TRAILER

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Does Daring Stunts As 'Ashwatthama' - WATCH

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the highly-anticipated ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to dazzle audiences in theaters on June 27, 2024. 

Edited By: Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer for the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has finally dropped, following the overwhelming response to the initial teaser. While the teaser gave a sneak peek into the extraordinary ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ universe inspired by Indian mythology, the new trailer dives deeper, revealing the epic narrative that awaits. 

The trailer unveils larger-than-life heroes in their magnificent avatars, with Megastar Amitabh Bachchan performing daring stunts as 'Ashwatthama'. Kamal Haasan transforms into an unrecognizable yet formidable 'Yaskin', while Prabhas dominates the screen as 'Bhairava', joined by 'Bujji' on a perilous bounty hunt. Deepika Padukone embodies 'Sumati', navigating intense challenges in her role while pregnant, and Disha Patani commands attention as 'Roxie'.

Watch The Trailer Here: 

The trailer unveils three distinct worlds within 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kashi, depicted as the last bastion fighting for survival; the Complex, a sky-bound paradise ruled by the elite; and Shambala, a mystical sanctuary for those oppressed by the Complex. With an outstanding background score, top-notch VFX, and breathtaking visuals, the film is set to be one of Indian cinema's most ambitious undertakings. Its reference to the Mahabharata stands as a defining moment, showcasing unparalleled storytelling in cinema. 

The trailer is available in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. 

'Kalki 2898 AD' features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the highly-anticipated ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2024. 

 

 

