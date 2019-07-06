close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut in 'one of a kind female-led action film'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is set to star in 'Dhaakad', which will be "one of a kind female-led action film".

Kangana Ranaut in &#039;one of a kind female-led action film&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut is set to star in 'Dhaakad', which will be "one of a kind female-led action film".

The project is helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

"After the success of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. 'Dhaakad' is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," Kangana said in a statement.

"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema."

Speaking about the film and Kangana, Razy said: "Being an army kid myself, I've always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and I'm looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we're excited to make a memorable film."

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.

Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Producer Sohel Maklai said: "This film is an ambitious venture and the biggest one for me. I believe in Razy's vision and I'm sure this will be a thrilling entertainer. Audiences are definitely going to love Kangana's new avatar."

Meanwhile, the actress' film 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' will soon hit the screens.

Tags:
Kangana RanautJudgementall Hai Kya
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' heads to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Must Watch

PT1H5M48S

PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers at the launch of party’s membership drive in Varanasi