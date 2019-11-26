Kangana Ranaut preps-up for 'Thalaivi', aces her dance moves in this video—Watch

New Delhi: The powerhouse performer, actress Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming ambitious project—Thalaivi. It's a biopic based on the life of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa.

A few days back, the movie's first look was unveiled online and it received a warm response. Now, a video of Kangana Ranaut acing her dance skills has been shared by her team on Instagram.

The caption reads: Behind all the glits and glam of stardom, surreal movie sets, larger than life characters, and more, we bring you a sneak peak into what actually goes into the making of every monumental movie project. #ActorsWorkshop #ActorLife #thalaivi

Much like Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Kangana too is known for her keenness to detailing. She apparently took workshops and practiced hard to get the part right for the biopic.

'Thalaivi' is directed by AL Vijay and is will be available in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

It has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. It is slated to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.

The actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Judgemental Hai Kya' co-starring Rajkummar Rao.