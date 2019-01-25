Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' gets a massive 3000 screen count in India

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Kangana Ranaut's ambitious venture 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' has hit the screens today. The film is high on the buzz word and rightly so. This is Kangana's first-period drama so far.

The film backed by Zee Studios has been released in a massive 3000 screens in the country, making it the first film by the studios to get such a huge screen space.

It will be released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' happens to be a massive 3700. The movie is also releasing in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigourous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The period drama will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.