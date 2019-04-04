हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Will Smith

Karan Johar recreates 'Radha' song with Will Smith, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria—Watch

The song 'Radha' from Student of the Year has been recreated by K Jo and Will Smith is seen shaking a leg with the lead actors of the film.

Karan Johar recreates &#039;Radha&#039; song with Will Smith, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria—Watch
Image Credits: Facebook

New Delhi: Hollywood actor Will Smith visited India last year and his pictures with several B-Town celebs went viral. The actor's digital series, 'Bucket List' shows various adventures that he embarks upon and the latest and final episode of season 1 is all about Will's visit to India. From riding an auto to dancing in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' on the recreated version of 'Radha' song, Will has captured his journey in a 21-minute episode.

Check out the episode here, as posted on Facebook:

The song 'Radha' from Student of the Year has been recreated by K Jo and Will is seen shaking a leg with the lead actors of the film.

Student of the Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film marks Ananya and Tara's Bollywood debut and is one of the most-anticipated releases of 2019.

The video of the song 'Radha' from Will's 'Bucket List' can be called as the very first glimpse of 'Student of the year 2' as prior to this, only posters of the film have been unveiled.

The film will hit the silver screens on May 10.

Excited to meet Will and Karan Johar's 'students'? So are we!

Tags:
Will SmithKaran JoharStudent Of The Year 2Radha songwill smith danceSOTY 2
Next
Story

Narendra Modi biopic: SC to hear plea on April 8

Must Watch

PT28M46S

Has Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and hence opted for Wayanad?