New Delhi: Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will open the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (October 27 to November 5.) It will receive its International Premiere on Friday, October 27 at the NMACC, following a successful World Premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

Director Hansal Mehta’s moody procedural is an exploration of grief, our longing for closure, and captures the human cost of our polarised times, featuring a career-best performance by Khan. The story follows cop and single mother Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who recently lost her child in a shooting spree, as she transfers to a market town north of London and is assigned the case of a missing child.

Hansal Mehta will be joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor at the film’s international premiere on Friday, October 27, at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Starring an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan (Omkara), Ash Tandon (Bodyguard), Ranveer Brar (MasterChef India), and Keith Allen (Kingsman: The Golden Circle). Directed by Hansal Mehta (Shahid, Citylights), written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. International sales will be handled by Madhu Entertainment.