Kareena Kapoor's 'Veerey Di Wedding' tops the chart on Top 10 female lead driven Box Office opening

NEW DELHI: It's a common trend in the industry that films do not work on gender but purely on the basis of entertainment.

Breaking the myths that women-centric films do not receive a warm welcome from the audience, films like 'Veerey Di Wedding', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Manikarnika' are great examples to convince people that films are gender agnostic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' raked in Rs 10.70 crore on the first day of its release, which was the biggest opening in the top 10 women-centric films that have been released.

Producer Ekta Kapoor had tweeted this on the first day of the film’s opening, "We have just got the numbers (box office) hot out of the oven! The all India box office total for 'Veere Di Wedding' is Rs 10.70 crore on day one!" Ekta tweeted.

The 2018 buddy-comedy was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Loosely based on the 2015 film 'The Wedding Ringer', the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles as four friends attending a wedding, with Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Neena Gupta and others in supporting roles.

Made on a budget of Rs 280 million, the film earned over Rs 1.39 billion worldwide to emerge as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, and the highest for a film featuring female leads. It received three Nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Talsania and Bhaskar.

