Kartik Aaryan gives sneak peak of his look from Pati Patni Aur Woh, shares an emotional note

New Delhi: After giving a Box Office hit with 'Luka Chupi', Kartik Aaryan has been prepping for his next flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which is a remake of a 70s cult classic with the same title. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and is set for release on December 6, 2019.

A few days ago, a picture of Kartik from the sets had gone viral on the internet. In the photo, Kartik was seen balancing himself on the edge of a building. Now, another fresh picture of the actor has surfaced from the film set.

In the picture, Kartik is sporting a geeky look of an office goer as he dons a formal blue shirt and a moustache. The actor also revealed his character name Chintu Tyagi on Instagram. Kartik will be sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

The film revolves around an extramarital affair of man gets involved with his office secretary. While Kartik and Bhumi will be essaying the role of a married couple, Ananya will be seen as a secretary who will be seeing wooing her boss, played by Kartik. The actress also revealed sometime back that she has been working hard to gain a few extra kilos for her role.

Apart from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film 'Aaj Kal' alongside Sara Ali Khan, which is said to be a sequel to 'Love Aaj Kal'.