New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is back and how! Back with a bang, actor promises a power-packed performance in 'Chandu Champion'. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film has wrapped up the final shoot. Actor Kartik Aaryan's shocking body transformation is a highlight to watch out for.

The film marks an exciting collaboration of three giants of the entertainment industry - Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. It's being reckoned as the most anticipated film of the year and now has finally completed its shoot.

Apart from this, the film will bring Kartik Aaryan into a never seen before avatar on the silver screen and his shocking body transformation guarantees to leave the audience amazed. It is a significant highlight to watch out for in the film.

The film marks Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.

Kartik has gone through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character in Chandu Champion and has prepared very hard for his titular character. On Republic Day, Kartik treated fans with new look poster.

The 'Shehzada' actor shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Being a Champion is in every Indian's blood... Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day #ChanduChampion." He can be seen wearing a uniform and a cap.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.