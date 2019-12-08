Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is unstoppable at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh has hit the bullseye at the Box Office. The film has witnessed a stupendous growth on the second day of its release by earning over Rs 12.33 crore on Saturday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye... Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2... Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets... Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz."

The film locked horns with Arjun Kapoor's Panipat but despite a tough fight the Kartik Aaryan starrer surpassed the collections.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has also emerged to Kartik's highest opener. Taran shared the overall collections and wrote, "#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz...

2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 9.10 cr

2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr

2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr

2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1."

The film is a remake of the 1978 classic by the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The remake is helmed by Mudassir Aziz and it hit the screens on December 6, 2019.