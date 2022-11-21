Kartik Aaryan's new post with Ajay Devgn has a 'Drishyam' twist, check it out

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 surpassed the box office collection on the opening weekend of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both the actors are together attending IFFI 2022 in Goa and Kartik has now shared a hilarious post that will make you go ROFL!

Taking a picture of himself with Ajay from Goa on Instagram, Kartik wrote in the caption, "Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ne 2 Oct ko Goa mein ek sath Paav bhaaji khaayi Aur 3 oct ko Satsang karke Mumbai laut aaye Ps - paav bhaaji bohot achhi thi..."

Fans flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. The actor's Drishyam twist to the caption is winning hearts.

Ajay was at the festival for the special screening of his film 'Drishyam 2'. Kartik, on the other hand, is set to perform at the festival. He will be seen shaking a leg to some of the hit numbers from his films, along with the title track of his movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

'Drishyam 2' features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes.