Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' teaser plays before 'Avatar: The Way of Water' show in theatres, netizens can't keep calm!

Kartik enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. As his fans are extra pumped to hear the news of Shehzada's teaser release with Avatar 2, even leading journalists have taken to social media to hail the actor for the news and, fans to express their excitement.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Recently the news of the teaser of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Shehzada' releasing on the big screens along with James Cameron’s 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has expectedly blown the internet up.
  • While Shehzada is one of the most anticipated films of next year, its teaser coming with the biggest film of this year is obviously as grand a news as it seems to be on the internet too.

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Recently the news of the teaser of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Shehzada' releasing on the big screens along with James Cameron’s 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has expectedly blown the internet up. 

While Shehzada is one of the most anticipated films of next year, its teaser coming with the biggest film of this year is obviously as grand a news as it seems to be on the internet too. Ever since the news broke, his fanception couldn't keep calm and have been expressing their excitement to witness the teaser on the big screens. 

The fan's reaction to the same went like:

 

On the work front, other than Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next along with Satyaprem Ki Katha.

