luka chuppi

Kartik Aryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi inches close to Rs 100 crore mark-Check collections

Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan- Kriti Sanon starrer  Luka Chuppi is flying high at the box office. Although the film got mixed reviews, Kartik and Kriti's performance was lauded by all.

Kartik Aryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi inches close to Rs 100 crore mark-Check collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan- Kriti Sanon starrer  Luka Chuppi is flying high at the box office. Although the film got mixed reviews, Kartik and Kriti's performance was lauded by all.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#LukaChuppi maintains a strong grip on [third] Fri... Absence of major film/s this week is benefiting holdover titles... Expect substantial growth on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 76.86 cr. India biz."

The film highlights the concept of live-in relationships.

Directed by debutant director Laxman Utekar, 'Luka Chuppi' opened on a great note at the box office and earned over Rs 8 crores.  The film released on March 1, 2019.

Kartik, who is hailed as 'The King of Monologues' has many reasons to celebrate as 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as his one of his biggest openers till date

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and marks Kartik and Kriti's first film together.

luka chuppiKartik AryanKriti Sanon
