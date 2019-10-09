close

Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif shares a sneak-peek of Akshay Kumar's character in 'Sooryavanshi'—See inside

The shooting of 'Sooryavanshi' is underway and Katrina took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Akshay's character from the film.

Katrina Kaif shares a sneak-peek of Akshay Kumar&#039;s character in &#039;Sooryavanshi&#039;—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have starred in several super-hit films together and are one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood. They first shared screen space in 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' back in 2006 and have entertained us with films like 'Namastey London', 'Welcome', 'De Dana Dan' and so on. The duo is all set to set the silver screens ablaze with their upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'.

The shooting of the film is underway and Kat took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Akshay's character from the film.

In the pic, the badge stating 'Veer Sooryavanshi' rests on the uniform of a cop.

Check out Katrina's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now Shooting  #sooryavanshi #onset @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar @karanjohar

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

'Sooryavanshi' stars Katrina and Akshay in lead roles and is produced by Rohit Shetty in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

After super hit films like 'Singham', 'Singham Returns' and 'Simmba', expectations are quite high from the brand new film of Shetty's cop universe.

'Sooryavanshi' is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year.

SooryavanshiKatrina KaifAkshay Kumar
