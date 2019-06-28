close

Khandaani Shafakhana

'Khandaani Shafakhana' song 'Koka': Sonakshi burns the dance floor in this party anthem

Sonakshi Sinha showing off her 'Koka' (nose pin) in a stunning yellow Punjabi attire. Badshah too joins Sonakshi in the peppy number, dressed in a long maroon kurta paired with a glittery black coat.

&#039;Khandaani Shafakhana&#039; song &#039;Koka&#039;: Sonakshi burns the dance floor in this party anthem
Image Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha revealed a peppy new track from her upcoming movie 'Khandaani Shafakhana' titled 'Koka' on Friday, and the song is sure to turn into a party anthem within no time!

Set in a palace, the two-minute fifty-three-second song starts with the 'Dabangg' girl showing off her 'Koka' (nose pin) in a stunning yellow Punjabi attire. Badshah too joins Sonakshi in the peppy number, dressed in a long maroon kurta paired with a glittery black coat.

The upbeat song has been sung by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah, and Dhvani Bhanushali and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D. It also features Varun Sharma.

The flick, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on July 26, will now be out on August 2.

The trailer of the film features the lead actor confronting society on the topics of sex and related disorders.

Shilpi Dasgupta is directing while Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain are producing the film.

Expressing admiration for her character, Sonakshi even changed her Twitter profile name to 'Baby Bedi', the character she is essaying the in the film.

The film comes after Sonakshi`s April release 'Kalank' where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

She is also busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey. 

