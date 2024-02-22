Kiran Rao And Team To Host A Special Screening Of 'Laapataa Ladies' For The Cast Of Panchayat

New Delhi: As the release date of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao draws closer, the film is generating positive buzz among the masses. While the trailer has received a solid response from the audiences, the two songs, 'DoubtWa' and 'Sajni' have also received a thumbs up from everyone.

Following the response to all the contents that have been coming out from the film, the masses are eagerly looking forward to entering into the entertaining and humorous world with the film, releasing in cinemas on March 1st, 2024.

As the release days draw closer, the makers are organizing screenings of the film in various cities. In a recent surprise, the makers of Laapataa Ladies are reportedly planning to organize the screening of the film for the most successful show 'Panchayat'.

The reason behind the screening for the cast and crew of Panchayat is the special connection that connects Laapataa Ladies and Panchayat. It is well known that The Viral Fever (TVF) is Panchayat has found its acceptance by the wider audience base of the nation as it narrated the story from the heartlands of India, the village.

Interstingly, TVF's Panchayat and Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' was shot in Mahodiya village in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. The location is the perfect backdrop with the scenic beauty of rural India. With this, TVF has indeed changed the content narrative that has been perceived by the audience. They introduced the audience to a true story that had a wider acceptance and now Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies aims to carry the rural-dominated story forward with their comedy-drama.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan and is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.