Kiran Rao-Directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' Promises Sincere Storytelling Around Indian Grassroots

New Delhi: Aamir Khan Production has surely given us films to remember. Not this holds a distinctive place in our hearts, but time and again we go back to such movies to experience it all over again. The production house has given us films like 'Rang De Basanti', 'Lagaan', 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar', 'Dhobi Ghaat', 'Peepli Live', 'Talaash', and many more, and with these films, they brought the importance of Indian grassroots to the forefront.

Indian cinema is the platform for production houses, where several production houses can celebrate the stories that channel Indian culture and come from the remotest areas of the nation. While we as audiences have seen several stories from production houses that cherish Indian culture.

All of the aforementioned films celebrate the Indian stories that connect easily and naturally with audiences, and to continue the legacy, Aamir Khan Productions is coming with another marvelous story with 'Laapataa Ladies' that puts the importance of Indian grassroots and Indian stories on the front stage. The teaser of this Kiran Rao directorial received an abundance of love from the audience, and the film has already been garnering love and appreciation way beyond its boundaries. The comedy-drama was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received a standing ovation from the audience.

The Grassrooted stories have always been welcomed by the audiences, and they have found acceptance with universal love and praises from the masses. Through the genre connects with the masses easily, and with Aamir Khan Productions bringing in the story, the story promises to be extraordinary, and they have aced the genre with their sincere storytelling and execution.

'Laapata Ladies' is going to be the most significant story on the Indian grassroots, and with Aamir Khan Productions associated with it, the film has ensured the promise of authenticity among the audiences and will present the story in the most honest narrative. 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Interestingly, the script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.