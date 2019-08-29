close

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari to flaunt no-makeup look in 'The Girl On The Train'

Kirti Kulhari will be seen wearing no makeup in the upcoming film, "The Girl On The Train".

Kirti Kulhari to flaunt no-makeup look in &#039;The Girl On The Train&#039;

Mumbai: Kirti Kulhari will be seen wearing no makeup in the upcoming film, "The Girl On The Train".

"I will be seen without makeup in 'The Girl On The Train'. I like staying away from makeup and I am glad that I will not have to do it for this film," said the actress, who is currently in London for a month-long shoot of the film.

The film, which stars Parineeti Chopra, will see Kirti essaying a British cop. It is directed by Ribhu Das Gupta, and also features Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta 

This is the second time Kirti is being directed by Ribhu, after the upcoming Netflix original series, "Bard Of Blood." The series is slated to release on September 27. The actress also has the second season of "Four More Shots Please" coming up on Amazon Prime, besides a film titled "Bataasha," where she plays a Musician.

Kirti was recently seen in the Independence Day release, "Mission Mangal" which stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen.

