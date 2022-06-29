NewsEntertainmentMovies
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's reel chemistry in Adipurush floors the makers - Deets inside!

Adipurush is all set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2023. The period drama is directed by Om Raut and is high on the buzz word.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's reel chemistry in Adipurush floors the makers - Deets inside!

New Delhi: One of the most talked-about big-budget films releasing next year happens to be Adipurush. The film has an exciting new pairing of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon while Om Raut will be directing the period drama.

While we hoped that extremely power-packed performers like Kriti and Prabhas sharing the screen together would definitely be a treat for all fans and also romance lovers, a source close to the film has confirmed the same.

A source close to the film who has seen some bits and pieces of it, shares, "Last week, the entire cast and film team had gotten together at director Om Raut’s house to celebrate what they have achieved till now and to see how the film is shaping up. They also watched some of Kriti and Prabhas’ scenes, which have turned out very well. The chemistry between them has translated beautifully, they just make for a fabulous pair on screen."

Adipurush is all set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2023.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri