Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh's 'Arjun Patiala' trailer to be out on this date—See inside

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh&#039;s &#039;Arjun Patiala&#039; trailer to be out on this date—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming rom-com 'Arjun Patiala' trailer is set to be out on June 20, 2019. The makers have also unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair along with Varun Sharma, who plays a pivotal part in the movie.

Kriti shared the new poster and trailer release details on her social media accounts. She wrote: “Jaha hum khade (ya baithe) hote hai, dhamaka wahi se shuru hota hai! #ArjunPatialaTrailer out tomorrow. #DineshVijan @maddockfilms @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @rohitjugraj @diljitdosanjh @fukravarun @sandeep_leyzell @shobhnayadav @bakemycakefilms @sharadakarki”

The project will be directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar. Kriti will be seen playing a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit will play a small-town guy.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

This happens to be Kriti and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit's first outing together on the big screens.

 

 

 

Kriti SanonDiljit Dosanjharjun patialaVarun SharmaBollywood
