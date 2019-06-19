Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh's 'Arjun Patiala' trailer to be out on this date—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming rom-com 'Arjun Patiala' trailer is set to be out on June 20, 2019. The makers have also unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair along with Varun Sharma, who plays a pivotal part in the movie.

Kriti shared the new poster and trailer release details on her social media accounts. She wrote: “Jaha hum khade (ya baithe) hote hai, dhamaka wahi se shuru hota hai! #ArjunPatialaTrailer out tomorrow. #DineshVijan @maddockfilms @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @rohitjugraj @diljitdosanjh @fukravarun @sandeep_leyzell @shobhnayadav @bakemycakefilms @sharadakarki”

The project will be directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar. Kriti will be seen playing a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit will play a small-town guy.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

This happens to be Kriti and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit's first outing together on the big screens.