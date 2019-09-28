Laal Kaptaan Trailer 2: Saif Ali Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's revenge saga gets murkier

New Delhi: The makers of the much-anticipated film Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan have dropped yet another intriguing trailer of the film. The trailer of the film shares a glimpse of Sonakshi Sinha's character.

Saif looks fierce as a Naga Sadhu, whose thirst for revenge gets gorier as the story progresses. Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a courtesan in the film, gives him the assignment to complete.

The trailer also introduces new characters Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain, Simone Singh and Manav Vij.

The film helmed by Navdeep Singh was earlier scheduled to release on October 11 but now it has been postponed to October 18.

Apart from Laal Kaptaan, Saif will also be seen in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The web series Sacred Games featuring him in a pivotal role was nominated for the International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama category, adding yet another feather to his hat.