Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s new song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ OUT!

New Delhi: The much awaited music video of ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ sung by Arijit Singh is out now. Music has been given by Pritam while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. The video truly completes the audio in every sense as it showcases the bittersweet moments of the unrequited love that Rupa & Laal have for each other.

The voice, music and lyrics of the song have touched the hearts and souls of the audience. Taking to social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a poster as they announced the song. In the caption, the makers wrote, “Reminisce the bitter-sweet moments of unrequited love with the magical voice of Arijit Singh in PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi, song video out now”.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have time and again proved that the music album of the film is one of the most amazing releases this year. With their strategy of releasing the audio versions before the video ones, they have successfully put the spotlight on singers, musicians, technicians, lyricists and composers and everyone who is working behind the camera.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. The film has been directed by ‘Secret Superstar’ fame Advait Chandan while the screenplay has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. It is an official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tam Hanks. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.