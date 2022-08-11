NewsEntertainmentMovies
LAAL SINGH CHADDHA

Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor shares throwback BTS picture, fans notice THIS!

Kareena Kapoor shares throwback BTS picture from the sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on its release day. Fans are amazed by the details in the pic.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kareena Kapoor shares throwback BTS pic from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
  • Fans notice her baby bump in the picture
  • The film released on 11th August

Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor shares throwback BTS picture, fans notice THIS!

New Delhi: As Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ hit the theatres today, lead actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the sets. In the picture, we can see a pregnant Kareena Kapoor smiling with co-star Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan. “Aamir, Advait, Me and Jeh Baba… Thank you for the memories… Rupa and Lal Forever Laal Singh Chaddha today…,” she captioned the post.

Priyanka Chopra reacted with a smiley on the post.

Bebo’s fans were delighted to see her baby bump in the picture.  “She was preg guyzzzz,” commented one user with heart emojis. “Beboo ... jeh was with you in,” commented another. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son Jeh on 21st February 2021.  

Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor

 

A day before the release of the film, several Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Sushmita Sen attended the premiere, among others.  

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ released on 11th August with mixed reviews. Helmed by Advait Chandan, it is an official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. It also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film was recently in the news due to Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha controversy on social media. Aamir Khan even broke his silence on the trolls and said that he does not want to hurt anyone.  

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ marks Aamir Khan’s return to cinema after four years, while it will be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first film after her delivery. It is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office.  

