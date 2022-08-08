New Delhi : Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter handle to praise Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film also marks his son Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. Nagarjuna called the film, ‘a breath of fresh air!’ as he applauded the cast and crew of the film.

In a long message posted on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!!” He also posted a picture with Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya along with the message.

Directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the Hindi remake of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ which starred Tom Hanks as the titular character. While the film is backed by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the screenplay has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. The film is scheduled to release on 11th August.

In the adaptation, Aamir Khan will play the titular role with Kareena Kapoor Khan portraying his love interest. Naga Chaitanya will play the role of his best friend while Mona Singh will play his mother.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ marks Aamir Khan’s return to films after three years. His last appearance was in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in the year 2021.

This is Aamir Khan’s second collaboration with director Advait Chandan after the two worked on ‘Secret Superstar’ together.