Latest Bollywood News: Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Kharbanda Spotted Together, Spark Rumors Of Collaboration

New Delhi: Speculations are running wild as talented actors of Bollywood, Kriti Kharbanda and Sidharth Malhotra have been spotted shooting together for a project. The sight of the two sharing the space while working on something new, leaves fans wondering if this is the beginning of their collaboration for an upcoming project.



This new pairing will be quite interesting to watch and fans of both actors are waiting with bated breath for this exciting coupling. We wonder what's cooking with these two coming together and what kind of roles they would be playing. Can't wait for the news to unfold revealing what this intriguing turn of events leads to.



In the photos that have been leaked out from the sets, Kriti can be seen wearing a yellow puffer jacket paired with brown bellbottoms. She had her hair styled in pigtails. On the other hand, Sidharth donned a white shirt and khaki trousers.





For the unversed, this is not the first time the duo will be sharing screen space together. Earlier, in 2018, Kriti and Sidharth collaborated for an ad commercial for a smartphone.



Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in 'Yodha', and a Rohit Shetty directorial web-series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.





