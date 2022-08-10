New Delhi: Just a day before ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is ready to hit the theatres, Akshay Kumar’s wife and writer Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share her review of the film. In a long message posted on Instagram, the actress wrote that the film made her both laugh and cry.

Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large,” she captioned.

Praising the direction of the film, Mrs. Funnybones further wrote, “The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together. The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted.”



Furthermore, in her post, she talked about the power cinema holds in influencing the masses. “It’s perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board. Raksha Bandhan may make you smile and crack up, but I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed,” she said.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is all set to hit the theatres on 11th August. The film traces the bond shared by Akshay Kumar with his four sisters and how he fulfills his responsibility to get them married. The film is helmed by ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame Aanand L Rai, while the screenplay has been done by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

It will clash at the box office with Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is a remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’.