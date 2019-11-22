Marjaavaan Box Office report: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer stays steady

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by the fans in 'Marjaavaan'. However, the critics have given the movie a lukewarm response in reviews.

'Marjaavaan' has managed to remain steady at the Box Office in by the end of week one. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Marjaavaann has a healthy Week 1... Scored at single screens... Multiplexes outside metros better... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 2.53 cr. Total: ₹ 37.87 cr. #India biz.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. The former plays vertically challenged man in the film. After impressing the audiences in 'Ek Villain', he is seen in a negative role again.

The romantic drama is helmed by Milap Zaveri. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

The movie opened in theatres on November 15, 2019.