New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to announce his new project titled ‘Mega Blockbuster’. He also revealed that the trailer of the film will release on 4th September. The poster featured Kapil Sharma in an orange and can also be seen wearing a wig. Sharing the announcement, Kapil wrote, “Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye . #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster (This one is for my fans. Hope you all like it)”

Friends from the industry were quick to wish Kapil Sharma on the announcement. “Main betaabi se intezar kar raha hoon. Wish you lots and love n success bro,” commented actor Parmeet Sethi. Fans of the ace comedian were also excited with the announcement of the film. “Ab chalu hoga hasi ka dhamaka,” commented one user.

However, the fans were left utterly confused as Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and even cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly shared the poster of the film featuring themselves.Rohit Sharma called it a kind of debut as he shared the poster. “Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind,” he wrote in the caption. “Rohit Bhai ye kya dekne ko mil rha h,” a user commented with shocking emojis. It will mark the acting debut of star cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma will be back with the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The comedian shared a preview of his look from the new season on Sunday. Other than Kapil, the show also features comedians like Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti. The new season of the show will premiere on 19th September on Sony TV. Other than this, Kapil Sharma will also be seen in the film ‘Zwigato’ directed by Nandita Das. He will be seen playing the role of a delivery boy in the film. Alongwith him, the film also stars actor Shahana Goswami in the lead.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Sita Ramam’ along with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.