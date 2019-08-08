Mission Mangal new trailer: Sky is the limit for Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and team—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Mission Mangal' is high on the buzz word. The makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this science-fiction drama a blockbuster ride.

A new trailer has been dropped in today and it is full of inspiring and funny anecdotes from the movie. The efforts of the lead actors playing scientists in the movie have been rightly presented by directed Jagan Shakti.

Watch the new trailer of Mission Mangal here:

The new trailer of 'Mission Mangal' presents a few fun moments, making you excited to watch the entertainer already.

It is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

The film has a starry presence of actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

The story is written by R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Saketh Kondiparthi and Sajid-Farhad. The music of 'Mission Mangal' is composed by Amit Trivedi.

'Mission Mangal' is slated to release on Independence Day—August 15.

So, are you excited to watch yet another power-packed entertainer with such a stellar star cast?