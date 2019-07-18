'Mission Mangal' trailer: In which Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and their team script history with dedication, hard work

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' is a film which will make every Indian proud. The trailer hit the internet today and it's all about making the impossible things possible with your hard work and dedication.

'Mission Mangal' also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, who play the role of scientists.

The story is about these scientists, who, under the guidance of Akshay, foresee the impossible dream of reaching Mars. But how? The answer lies in their willpower and their dedication to achieve the impossible feat. The trailer shows how these scientists work day and night to fulfill the task.

The plot revolves around the lives of women scientists, who keep juggling between work and their homes, but no one can stop them from excelling in their work. They overcome their personal failures and are specially trained by Akshay to achieve the feat - India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

'Mission Mangal' is based on a true story of India's mission to Mars

Here's the trailer of 'Mission Mangal':

Akshay recently revealed that he did the film especially for his daughter Nitara and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible story of India's mission to Mars.

"I always wanted to be a part of the film that inspires future generations," he wrote in the post. "#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I`ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India`s mission to Mars!" he added.

'Mission Mangal' is directed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by R Balki. The film hits the screens this Independence Day - August 15.